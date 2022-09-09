Maddox Ross drops new single "How A Cowboy Rolls".

Maddox Ross

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Young and talented Maddox Ross just released his new song, "How A Cowboy Rolls”. The song is reminiscent of the southern rock that he grew up listening to, with raw organic instrumentation with the powerhouse Nashville Session Musicians. Maddox delivers fresh vocals that draw the listener into his world as a modern-day cowboy. "I have always loved music from the 70's, and I have an outlaw heart for sure! My producer PT Houston at Off The Row Studio in Nashville brought this song to life. PT has worked with legends like Merle Haggard and Kix Brooks, so I knew he was perfect for my sound. I have always been a cowboy at heart, ever since I can remember, and the lyrics tell the story of the cowboy spirit in my soul. It all started with the lines 'living life full throttle,'' and the Off The Row songwriting team Erin McCaffrey and Sarah Morey co-writing with me."

Maddox Ross is an 18-year-old singer, songwriter, actor and musician who has been performing with a live band since the early age of 5. In a very short time, the Oklahoma-bred talent has developed a following in the Heartland. He won his first Karaoke contest at the age of 4 and fell in love with the stage. Maddox is now a regular at the Oklahoma Opry & McSwain Theater and also stars in the Opry Heritage Concert, which is a unique field trip for local schools. Maddox has performed for many charities such as Folds of Honor, Heart of a Lion, Opry Heritage Foundation which includes Guitars for Vets & Granville Community Music School (a school for underprivileged children). Maddox has recorded & performed with some of the most talented musicians in the business that have toured and performed with Reba, Charlie Daniels, Vince Gill & Dolly to name a few.

A highlight of his career was sharing the stage with Wanda Jackson, John Rich(Big & Rich), Wade Hayes, Jerrod Niemann, Bryan White, Ty England & Neil McCoy. Another highlight was being chosen to perform at Blake Shelton’s album release party in 2014 and performing at Nashville’s CMA Fest in 2016 where he met and sang for Brenda Lee.

He started writing his first song at just 8 years old & has written and released several original songs since then which can be found on all streaming services. “Real Men Wear Purple” was inspired by his godfather and Purple Heart recipient Major Ed. It honors all those that gave so much. His most recent release is “Muddy Red Water” which he pays homage to his childhood memories at the family farm.

Maddox is having a blast entertaining fans and his biggest aspiration is to one day step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry! Maddox continues to write and record with the Off The Row StudioTeam. Everyone is expecting great things from this truly talented artist.

