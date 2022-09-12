CEO Annette Finsterbusch to speak at MOVE America in Austin
EINPresswire.com/ -- Annette Finsterbusch, President and CEO of EnPower Inc., will deliver an address to visitors during the opening day of the MOVE America conference in Austin later this month.
Finsterbusch will speak about the challenges facing the EV battery industry and provide insights into how lithium-ion battery technology is positioned to best meet the growing demand.
Her appearance is set for 11:55 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, on the Battery Technology Stage in Austin’s Palmer Events Center.
Finsterbusch, who has described lithium-ion batteries as “the backbone of the transition to renewable energy,” chairs the National Science Foundation stakeholder subcommittee on emerging technologies.
EnPower is known for its patented re-engineering of a lithium-ion battery capable of fast charge – without compromising power and endurance – for any devices that roll, float or fly. The company is on track, ultimately, to expand production to the EV battery industry. MOVE America is considered the No. 1 Tech Mobility and Start-Up Show in America. The event this month is expected to draw about 5,000 visitors, feature more than 200 exhibitors and more than 380 speakers.
EnPower, Inc. is a lithium-ion battery company poised to become the U.S. leader in advanced battery manufacturing. EnPower’s technology advantage lies in its patented multilayer electrodes, which address the trade-off between energy and power. High energy density cells with EnPower’s electrodes can repeatedly fast charge without degradation to service life, solving a critical challenge to the mass adoption of electric vehicles.
