Boscola Secures $100,000 State Grant For Bethlehem Food Co-Op

Bethlehem, September 9, 2022 − State Senator Lisa Boscola announced today that she has secured a $100,000 grant for the Bethlehem Food Co-Op to assist in the construction of the kitchen at the community owned grocery store to be located in Bethlehem’s downtown.

“The Bethlehem Food Co-Op will meet a critical need for a grocery store in the northern section of Bethlehem’s Downtown and it’s kitchen will play a critical role in the Co-Op’s goal of providing nutritious foods to its customers,” Senator Boscola stated. “The Bethlehem Food Co-Op’s overall goal is to provide healthy affordable food with an emphasis on locally sourced food to improve access to healthy foods and thus improve the public health of our community.  This is a goal more than worthy of this state funding,” Boscola added.

The $100,000 state grant will be used by the Bethlehem Food Co-Op for construction related activities associated with the facility’s kitchen on the site of the Food Co-Op, which will be located at 250 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem.

“On behalf of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op Board of Directors, we would like to thank Senator Boscola for her commitment to addressing the issue of food insecurity and her efforts to secure funding to support this much needed community owned grocery store located at 250 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem,” said Carol Ritter, Board Chair.  “This funding will help our dream become reality.”

Co-Op’s are independent organizations owned, operated, and financed by its members, committed to the people it serves and the communities in which they live.  Currently, the Bethlehem Food Co-Op has over 1,100 members and the store is expected to open in 2023.

