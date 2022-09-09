INCmty Will Celebrate 10 Years at its November Global Entrepreneurship Conference

The biggest, full encompassing entrepreneurial intercontinental conference most Americans have never heard of is hours away in proximity! List of speakers named for annual technology, entrepreneurship, and business festival

INCmty, a full entrepreneurship ecosystem platform supported by Tecnológico de Monterrey, has revealed the lineup of speakers for its 10th anniversary conference, which will take place from November 15th to 17th, 2022, in Monterrey, México.

Latin America and America have been globally recognized as the fastest growing business markets. However, this is not news to the INCmty organizers, as they have seen firsthand the successes between the two continents for a decade with businesses like Green Hug, CBM Chemical and Monitor, to name a few. INCmty currently has more than 100,000 active members from México and Latin America, making it the region's largest entrepreneurial ecosystem platform.

"We are celebrating 10 years, which drives us to continue to innovate the entrepreneurial ecosystem in México, the United States, and Latin America. INCmty is where America's entrepreneurship eureka moments happen," said Josué Delgado, Director of INCmty.

The 2022 conference will open up opportunities for investment, networking, and international partnerships with more than 170 activities, such as conferences, workshops, discussion panels, interviews, and launches, representing more than 70 hours of content. In addition, the festival will offer the first Founders & Investors event for connecting entrepreneurs with seed investors.

INCmty 2022 will bring together more than 200 speakers who are highly renowned in their respective fields, such as:

James Clear is the author of the New York Times bestseller Atomic Habits , centered on preparing people to build long-term habits, decision-making and continuous improvement;

is the author of the bestseller , centered on preparing people to build long-term habits, decision-making and continuous improvement; Alejandro Preinfalk is a prominent engineer who is an expert in leading digital transformation in the automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, metal, and aerospace industries, among many others. He is a graduate of Harvard Business School and President and CEO of Siemens México, Central America, and the Caribbean.

is a prominent engineer who is an expert in leading digital transformation in the automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, metal, and aerospace industries, among many others. He is a graduate of Harvard Business School and President and CEO of Siemens México, Central America, and the Caribbean. Penny Locaso is the world's first Happiness Hacker and is on a quest to teach 10 million people to achieve purposeful adaptation by 2025, in order to be happy in the future.

is the world's first Happiness Hacker and is on a quest to teach 10 million people to achieve purposeful adaptation by 2025, in order to be happy in the future. Simon Mainwaring is founder and CEO of We First, a creative consulting firm that generates purpose-led brands, and author of the book We First: How Brands and Consumers Use Social Media to Build a Better World, acclaimed as one of the top ten business books on Amazon.

Diverse international delegations to the conference will represent the industrial, commercial, investment, and government sectors. There will also be an international pavilion with representatives from sectors of the world, and translation services will be provided throughout the conference.

For further questions about the conference, please visit the website at https://www.incmty.com/festival or view presentations about the conference here.

Editor's Note: Media is invited to attend, where travel accommodations can be provided. To set-up interviews with the event organizers, speakers, or other information, please contact Stacey Dillon at stacey@prp.group or (480) 225-4809 (cell).

About INCmty: INCmty is an entrepreneurship festival that takes place every year for three days. It works as a unique Tecnológico de Monterrey platform for the promotion of innovative entrepreneurship; its purpose is to inspire, connect, and empower entrepreneurs, investors, businessmen, and corporations, activating an ecosystem to create and promote ideas and initiatives to become innovative and transformative companies. It has been held since 2013 and has had a consistent growth, with more than 81 thousand attendees in its eight previous editions. It has featured such relevant personalities as Gary Vaynerchuk, Jeremy Gutsche, Mayim Bialik, Guy Kawasaki, and Richard Branson and hundreds of inspiring entrepreneurs. INCmty is the result of many alliances that, together, translate into content and support that allow great things to happen. Organizations such as Google, Facebook, Silicon Valley Bank, Draper Network, IBM, Amazon, \among many others, have been crucial in its development. Learn more at Incmty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005580/en/