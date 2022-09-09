Greenberg Traurig's David J. Dykeman Named "Patent Strategy Attorney of the Year - Massachusetts" by LMG Life Sciences

David J. Dykeman, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group, and co-managing shareholder of the firm's Boston office has been named "Patent Strategy Attorney of the Year – Massachusetts" by LMG Life Sciences.

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David J. Dykeman, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group, and co-managing shareholder of the firm's Boston office has been named "Patent Strategy Attorney of the Year – Massachusetts" by LMG Life Sciences. Winners were announced at an awards dinner in New York City on Sept. 8.

Additionally, Lori G. Cohen, who is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig and co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice and its Trial Practice, was shortlisted for the LMG Life Sciences Product Liability Attorney of the Year award.

"The life sciences industry has always been an important part of Greenberg Traurig's global practice, and this recognition highlights the firm's strong commitment to our innovative clients," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman.

"Massachusetts is one of the thriving hubs for life sciences and medical technology companies, and Dave Dykeman is a go-to patent attorney for innovators in that region and across the country and globe," said Wayne H. Elowe, co-chair of the firm's global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group.

LMG Life Sciences is considered the definitive guide to leading U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa law firms and lawyers specializing in the life sciences industry. The guide's LMG Life Sciences Awards recognize key law firms, lawyers, and the innovative work accomplished throughout the life sciences industry. They are based on marketplace and client feedback, as well as information provided by firms, which can only be ranked if the market deems them worthy of consideration.

A registered patent attorney with 25 years of experience in patent and intellectual property law, Dykeman has been listed as an LMG Life Sciences Star since 2014. His practice focuses on securing worldwide intellectual property protection and related business strategy for high tech clients, with particular experience in life sciences, medical devices, robotics, materials, and information technology. Dykeman provides strategic patent portfolio development and intellectual property advice for clients, including major research institutions, multinational corporations, and early stage companies. He also performs patent due diligence to assess patent portfolios for venture capital investment, mergers and acquisitions, and licensing opportunities. An author of over 55 articles and a speaker at over 50 conferences on intellectual property law, Dykeman is the founding co-chair of the American Bar Association's Medical Devices Committee.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 80 attorneys practicing in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, financial services, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, and tax. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from start-ups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

