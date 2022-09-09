Zinc-Air Battery Market Growth Opportunites by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zinc-Air Battery Market by Type, Voltage, Apllication and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027. Zinc-air batteries, also known as zinc-air fuel cells, are non-rechargeable electrochemical batteries powered by the oxidation of zinc with oxygen from the air. These batteries have high energy densities and are relatively inexpensive to produce.

These batteries are resilient due to their durability and eco-friendly operating features. These batteries play a pivotal role since various types of research are being conducted on powering electric vehicles with zinc-air batteries, which is the most evincing automotive trend in the current market scenario.

The key factors boosting market growth are the increasing usage of zinc-air batteries in electronics devices, stationary power, and energy storage systems. They are used in hearing aids and in experimental electric vehicles.



Drivers: Increasing use of zinc-air batteries, especially in hearing aids and electronic devices

Zinc-air batteries have high energy storage density and almost flat drain curves. The advantages of a zinc-air battery include flat discharge voltage and safety, environmental benefits, good shelf life, and low cost. Hence, these batteries are used in devices such as hearing aids and medical devices. Zinc-air batteries have air holes that are initially sealed with a protective covering. They are kept in an inactive state until they are needed. The covering film is removed before inserting the battery into the hearing aid. The battery starts producing a current after several seconds of being activated. Zinc-air batteries have a self-discharge rate of about 3% a year. In the activated state (after removing the protective cover), these batteries cannot be stored for long and should be used as quickly as possible.

The study categorizes the Zinc-air Battery Market based on Type, Voltage, Application & Region.

Zinc-air Battery Market, By Voltage



Below 12V



Between 12V to 36V



Above 36V

Zinc-air Battery Market, By Application



Alarm System Batteries



Electric Fencing



Energy Storage



Backup Power

Geographic Analysis



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

Growth in demand for high-energy-density storage solutions



Zinc-air batteries have considerable theoretical energy density and exhibit outstanding features such as high safety, low cost, long life, and environmental benefit. These batteries' performance and technological challenges are primarily related to metal electrodes. However, many research institutes and companies have recommended these batteries as a solution for next-generation electrochemical storage applications such as grid energy storage and electric vehicles.

Key players in the zinc-air batteries market



Phinergy (Israel),

Arotech Corporation (US),

Energizer Holdings (US),

GP Batteries International (Hong Kong),

Zinc8 Energy Solutions(Canada),

Panasonic Batteries (Belgium),

Duracell(US),

Renata SA (Switzerland) and

EverZinc (Belgium)

Cegasa

Electric Fuel Battery Corporation

Energizer Holdings, Inc

EnZinc and Others.



Challenges: Corrosion between electrolyte and anode in zinc-air batteries



One of the most critical challenges with zinc-air batteries is the corrosion between the electrolyte and the anode. The reaction between them can produce explosive hydrogen gas, which makes the battery unsafe. However, research has shown that using zinc alloys with lead, mercury, cadmium, and lead oxides reduces the amount of hydrogen gas formed. On the contrary, traces of mercury in zinc-air batteries can be unsafe for humans. Mercury can leak out of these batteries, which increases the risk of mercury poisoning. Hence, companies aim to improve the performance of the anode by using zinc nanoparticles.

In January 2022, Zinc8 Energy Solutions announced a deployment agreement with Digital Energy Corporation (US) to install a patented zinc-air energy storage system with Fresh Meadows LLC in Queens, New York.



In December 2021, Zinc8 Energy Solutions developed zinc-air batteries as an alternative to lithium-ion batteries, offering a 20,000-hour operating life and more than eight hours of storage.



In April 2021, Phinergy signed a memorandum of understanding with green energy company Doral in the field of an energy storage project, which will implement Phinergy's zinc-air technology solutions. The memorandum states that Phinergy will be responsible for installation, operation, training, and replacement of equipment and maintenance of zinc-air technology and integration with Doral's energy facility.





