Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,285 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,196 in the last 365 days.

Mold Awareness Month Creator Reiterates Need for Indoor Air Quality Vigilance

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's likely many Americans think of September as the start of football season or the beginning of a new school year. But to GOT MOLD?® founder Jason Earle, something that's not thought about enough is indoor mold growth. That's why, back in 2010, he successfully lobbied to declare September Mold Awareness Month.

"I created Mold Awareness Month after seeing so many schools open for students in September, only to close down shortly thereafter due to mold problems," says Earle. "These problems are often caused by maintenance staff making ill-informed but well-intended decisions, such as turning off the AC during the summer to save money, or shampooing the rugs and failing to fully extract the water."

Water is the source of all indoor mold growth, and when moisture is allowed to fester – e.g. when summer humidity meets a lack of ventilation – health issues can arise, ranging from mild (allergy symptoms, headaches, nausea, fatigue) to potentially fatal (asthma attacks, respiratory infections). But classrooms are just one part of the story. Our homes and office buildings are just as prone to mold growth—in all seasons.

"Mold growth indoors and its negative impact on human health, especially in children and the elderly, is something only recently understood and widely accepted. As we begin to close our doors and windows for the winter months ahead, take this time to become more aware about indoor air quality," says Earle.

A childhood sufferer of numerous respiratory ailments, Earle has made it his life's mission to help others touched by mold-related afflictions, culminating in the creation of the GOT MOLD? Test Kit, a portable, state-of-the-art device that consumers can use to test the air in their homes and offices.  

In commemoration of Mold Awareness Month, all GOT MOLD? Test Kits are 20% off. Just visit gotmold.com and enter coupon code MAM20 at checkout. Expires 9/30/22. 

GOT MOLD?® empowers people with the tools and knowledge to make better decisions about the air they breathe. The company's flagship product is a professional-quality indoor air test kit that allows concerned consumers to quickly, easily and affordably sample their air for mold. Learn more at www.gotmold.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook. GOT MOLD?® is a registered trademark of MycoLab USA LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mold-awareness-month-creator-reiterates-need-for-indoor-air-quality-vigilance-301621201.html

SOURCE GOT MOLD

You just read:

Mold Awareness Month Creator Reiterates Need for Indoor Air Quality Vigilance

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.