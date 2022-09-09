Cannabiz Media Wins 2022 Green Market Report Cannabis Technology Award for Best Platform Design

Cannabiz Media, the company behind the leading License Database of cannabis and hemp data used to enhance sales and marketing strategies and enable financial analysis and reporting, has won the 2022 Tech Award for Best Platform Design from Green Market Report, a Crain's Communications brand.

GUILFORD, Ct., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cannabiz Media, the company behind the leading License Database of cannabis and hemp data used to enhance sales and marketing strategies and enable financial analysis and reporting, has won the 2022 Tech Award for Best Platform Design from Green Market Report, a Crain's Communications brand.

The Green Market Report Cannabis Technology Awards honor companies that have developed unique and innovative solutions to challenges within the cannabis industry. Cannabiz Media's platform has enabled stakeholders in the cannabis industry to connect, grow their businesses, and expand their markets.

"It's an honor to be recognized as an outstanding platform in an industry that is filled with creative innovators who share the same goal – to further access to legal cannabis products," said Ed Keating, Cannabiz Media co-founder and Chief Data Officer. "We built the Cannabiz Media License Database for sales and marketing as well as Cannabiz Intelligence for financial analysis and research. Both have grown considerably with new features added all the time that make it easier for our clients to do their jobs and reach their goals."

In 2022, Cannabiz Media launched significant updates to its platform that streamlined the way businesses can connect with license holders, investors can track mergers and acquisitions, and more. "In the past 12 months," shares Keating, "we added essential reports and integrations to the Cannabiz Media platform, including patient data and wholesale cannabis prices. We're tracking more than 70,000 licensed cannabis and hemp operations, and more enhancements and additions are coming in 2023."

The 2022 Green Market Cannabis Technology Award winners were determined by a panel of industry judges, and awards were presented during Green Market Report's 2022 Tech Summit in San Francisco on September 8, 2022. Cannabiz Media's Vice President of Sales, Davis Thode, accepted the award at the Tech Awards Reception.

Cannabiz Media manages the leading License Database of cannabis and hemp license holder data containing verified information on over 40,000 licensed cannabis and 30,000 licensed hemp operations across the United States, Canada, and numerous international markets. Subscribers can access this data through an easy-to-use platform in multiple ways. Sales and marketing teams can find contact information for license holders, segment their target audiences, and then tap into a powerful email marketing tool. And financial analysts, investors, and legal advisors can leverage Cannabiz Intelligence to conduct comprehensive financial analysis, target mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and research valuations. Cannabiz Media was established in 2015.

