PSD Announces Extension for Public Input on the Distribution of Grid Resiliency Funding under the IIJA

The Vermont Department of Public Service (PSD) announces an extension to the deadline for written public input from stakeholders and ratepayers on the objectives and metrics by which the state should distribute federal funding provided under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The IIJA creates funding opportunities open to Vermont to facilitate electric grid modernization for the purpose of preventing outages and enhancing the resilience of the electric grid. Section 40101(d) of the IIJA allows for states and Indian tribes to receive grants over a five-year period in an amount consistent with a pre-determined formula—approximately $3 million per year for Vermont—for uses that meet certain criteria.

The U.S. Department of Energy recently extended the deadline for states to apply for this funding until March 2023. The PSD comment period has been extended to September 23, 2022, with the intent to apply for the funds well ahead of the deadline. Those wishing to submit comments may do so by sending an email to PSD.IIJAGridResilience@vermont.gov

For more information, please see the Press Release regarding the comment deadline extension, or visit the Department's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act - Grid Resiliency webpage, which includes a link to a recording of the Setpember 7, 2022 public hear. 

 

