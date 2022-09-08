MACAU, September 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for May - July 2022 decreased by 0.2% over the previous period (April - June 2022) to 258.3. The index for Taipa & Coloane (254.4) dropped by 1.3% while that for the Macao Peninsula (259.2) rose by 0.1%.

The index for existing residential units (276.0) went down by 0.2%; the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (302.3) fell by 0.9% while that for the Macao Peninsula (269.4) stayed flat over the previous period. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old and for those over 20 years old decreased by 3.1% and 0.5% respectively, whereas the index for those between 11 and 20 years old grew by 0.7%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (306.1) dropped by 0.5%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres and for those with an area between 50 and 74.9 square metres decreased by 1.2% and 0.9% respectively.