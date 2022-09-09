Performance to Celebrate the 73rd Anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China Tickets for the Contemporary Acrobatic Show “The Butterfly Lovers” are on sale

MACAU, September 9 - To celebrate the National Day with the public, the “Performance to Celebrate the 73rd Anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China” – Contemporary Acrobatic Show “The Butterfly Lovers” will be held on September 30 and October 1, at 8pm, at Venetian Theatre. Limited tickets are still available and holders of a valid Macao Resident Identity Card will be offered a 50% discount on tickets. All are welcome to purchase and enjoy the performance.

The Contemporary Acrobatic Show “The Butterfly Lovers” is jointly organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, produced by the Publicity Department of Guangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, supported by The Venetian Macao, and performed by the Guangzhou Acrobatic Arts Theater Co., Ltd. The acrobatic show is produced by the top artists from Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, and is directed by Zhao Ming, performed by Wu Zhengdan and Wei Baohua, the creators of “ballet on shoulders”, in the lead roles.

The performance uses the poignant and romantic classic love story of Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai as the base of the plot and the image of the butterfly Liang Zhu as the symbol of love, combined with the philosophy of Zhuang Zhou Huadie. The performance perfectly combines the imagery of the “butterfly” and the natural process of a butterfly breaking out of a cocoon and turning into a butterfly with Liang Zhu’s life, death and love story, portraying the cycle of life from gestation, incubation, resistance, to emerging from a cocoon and flying freely. The story is depicted at multiple levels, from different angles, and in various art forms such as acrobatics, dance and drama, showing the meaning of life with various scenes and images. In particular, “ballet on shoulders” is used to interpret the love story. The whole play demonstrates the aesthetics of traditional Chinese culture and the innovation of contemporary stage performances.

In addition to the Macau Ticketing Network, the tickets are also available through Cotai Ticketing – online ticketing: www.cotaiticketing.com, ticketing hotline: (853) 2882 8818. Tickets are priced at MOP200 and MOP100 and ticket purchases are limited to a maximum of 4 tickets per performance per person. Holders of a valid Macao Resident Identity Card, Macao Teacher Card, full-time Student Card, Senior Citizen Card and Disability Assessment Registration Card will be offered a 50% discount during the ticket sales period. Each cardholder can only use one discounted ticket per performance. The “Electronic Consumption Benefit Plan” is not applicable for the ticket purchase.

The maximum indoor capacity for the performance is limited to 75%. In line with the latest anti-epidemic guidelines issued by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention of the Health Bureau, members of the public must present one of the following documents before entering the venue: proof of completion of the whole course of the COVID-19 primary vaccination series (which includes two doses of the inactivated vaccine or the mRNA vaccine) for at least 14 days, or a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours (self-paid). Those who fail to provide the aforementioned documentation are not allowed to enter the venue and the tickets will not be refunded. In addition, audience members must wear their own face mask, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and the “Health Code” of the day, and follow the relevant anti-epidemic measures and on-site crowd control measures. Those with fever or respiratory symptoms are not allowed to enter the venue. For more information, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or contact IC on tel. no. 8399 6818 or 8399 6827 during office hours.