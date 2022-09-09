Results of survey on manpower needs and wages for the 2nd quarter of 2022 - Gaming sector

MACAU, September 9 - The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) released survey results of Manpower Needs and Wages of the Gaming Sector for the second quarter of 2022. Survey coverage excludes junket promoters and junket associates.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, there were 53,592 full-time employees in the Gaming Sector, a decrease of 2,176 year-on-year. Among them, dealers totalled 24,093, down by 550 year-on-year.

In June 2022, average earnings (excluding bonuses) of full-time employees in the Gaming Sector were MOP23,270, down by 1.8% year-on-year. Average earnings of dealers dropped by 2.9% to MOP19,370.

At the end of the second quarter, there were just 19 job vacancies in the Gaming Sector, a decrease of 37 year-on-year.

In terms of recruitment prerequisites, only 10.5% required work experience and 78.9% required just senior secondary education or lower; meanwhile, requirement for knowledge of Mandarin and English stood at 100.0% and 89.5% respectively.

In the second quarter, number of new recruits and employees leaving employment totalled 143 and 816 respectively. The employee recruitment rate (0.3%) and the employee turnover rate (1.5%) decreased by 0.5 and 0.3 percentage points respectively, while the job vacancy rate fell to near zero. This implied that the demand for manpower in the Gaming Sector remained relatively low under the lingering impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

As regards vocational training, the Gaming Sector had 320,192 participants attending training courses provided by the enterprise (including courses organised by the enterprise or in conjunction with other institutions, and those sponsored by the enterprise), representing a year-on-year increase of 25.6%. The majority of the participants attended Business & Administration courses (48.4%), followed by Services courses (18.6%). Most of the courses were organised by the gaming enterprises, with the number of participants accounting for 94.4% of the total.