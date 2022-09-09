Macao Museum of Art invites artist Zhao Zhao to hold various artistic activities in Macao

MACAU, September 9 - Organised by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the exhibition “Zhao Zhao: A Long Day” is currently held on the first and second floors of MAM. In order to enhance the public’ understanding of the exhibition, MAM has invited artist Zhao Zhao and curator Cui Cancan to Macao to hold a series of activities from 16 to 17 September, including a vernissage, a sharing session and an online artist’s tour, presenting innovative ideas in contemporary art.

The vernissage will be held on 16 September, at 6:30pm, on the first floor of MAM, where visitors will have the opportunity to view the works with artist Zhao Zhao and curator Cui Cancan. The sharing session will be held on 17 September, at 4:30pm, in MAM’s Auditorium, where the artist and the curator will share their creative journey in the form of a dialogue. The sharing session will be broadcasted online and those who are interested in attending the event in person can register online through the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s “Activity Registration System” (www.icm.gov.mo/eform/event) and participants will be selected by drawing lots. The online artist’s tour will be held on 17 September, at 6:30pm, where artist Zhao Zhao will take the public on an online tour of his contemporary artworks. The live broadcast link will be shared via MAM’s Facebook and website. All the abovementioned activities will be conducted in Mandarin. Admission is free and all are welcome to participate.

Currently held on the first and second floors of MAM, the exhibition features a selection of 82 pieces/sets of Chinese contemporary artist Zhao Zhao’s works, including paintings, installations, sculptures and studies on ancient culture. The artist ingeniously applied long history and culture and novel artistic media in his works to explore the cross-disciplinary integration in different fields. The exhibition is held until 30 October, with public guided tours on Saturdays, Sundays and public holiday afternoons. Family activities will be launched later. MAM is open from 10am to 7pm (no admission after 6:30pm), including on public holidays, and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For enquiries, please visit the MAM website at www.MAM.gov.mo or contact MAM through tel. no. 87919814.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau strictly follows the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for cultural activities. To cooperate with the SAR Government’s epidemic prevention efforts, all visitors are required to wear face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, and comply with the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on site.