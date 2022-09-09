Renovation works on the interior of the Macanese Living Museum of Taipa Houses are completed

MACAU, September 9 - The renovation works on the interior of the Macanese Living Museum of Taipa Houses, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), have been completed recently. The work mainly includes the repair and renovation of interior walls, doors and windows, and pavements, in order to preserve Macao’s architectural heritage and improve the atmosphere of the Museum.

Located at Avenida da Praia, the Macanese Living Museum recreates the daily life scenes from Macao’s past through the display of the Macanese’s history and culture, home furnishings and pictures.

The Macanese Living Museum of Taipa Houses is open from 10am to 7pm, including public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. Public guided tours are available on Saturdays, from 3pm to 5pm. All are welcome to visit. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8988 4000 during office hours, or visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo and follow IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao” and “IC Art” page on Facebook.