Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) three-year, $125 million initiative invests in CEO Jesse A. Daniels

It took me a Lifetime of creativity to be accepted into the Trillion Dollar industries in 30 seconds.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse A Daniels is the innovator, creative director & developer of new modern day revolutionary methods for success since 2018. This making him known as an "Chief Creative Officer." Daniels utilizing his creativity, social skills and social circle produced a & attended private network meetings totaling over 11 trillion dollars in NetWorth.
— Daniels, Jesse A
Daniels life principles for success that he personally used to become a Production Manager, Art director, Owner within a Pharmaceutical Company called DERMACARE SAFETY PRODUCTS, LLC, compete in NBA pick-up games with Lebron James earned him a feature on Dr.Oz Celebrity Podcast show with WWE Million Dollar Tough enough Champion Daniel Puder.
In addition, combined with the grit learned from the famous Rucker Park in Harlem and high-status business experiences bestowed upon him from Moinian group's Mitchell Moinian whom Jesse believes is the '' god particle'' to all his goals acquired Mitchell's unique ability to convert, introduce, lift up and see multiply businesses in serious worldwide contenders.
On his recreational time in 2019 leveraging these high-status contacts created a partnership with a film maker named Peter Porta and with his team Daniels produced and starred his own 6-time award winning documentaries called "The Jesse Daniels Story" which is inspiring people in all social classes to reach new heights of success. Most notably Daniels takes honor in completing most of these projects in less than 90 days just like his favorite reality TV show Under Cover Billionaire on the Discovery plus channel.
Jesse A Daniels
https://jdcreativebuilder.art/
The Jesse Daniels Story (Film Producer & Star )