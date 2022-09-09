Consumer Alert: Missed Court Date Scams Target Mecklenburg County Residents

Friday, September 9, 2022

Our office has learned of a scam targeting Mecklenburg County residents by telling them they’re missing a court date. The scammer calls from 704-228-9701 and impersonates a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Deputy to trick victims into giving them their personal or financial information.

Scammers often scare their victims by telling them they’re in legal trouble or going to jail. Follow these tips to steer clear of this missed court date scam:

If someone calls you and asks for your Social Security number, bank account information, or credit card number, hang up the phone. Know that jury summonses and failure to appear notices will be delivered to your home via postal mail. Law enforcement officers or government officials will not call and threaten you with arrest or fines for failing to appear for jury service.

If you believe that you have been the victim of a scam, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.