Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,455 in the last 365 days.

Clarification Regarding the Sale of Nitrous Oxide Cartridges

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today clarified that while a law passed in 2021 (S.2819-A/A.754) prohibits the sale of steel cylinders or cartridges filled with nitrous oxide to individuals under the age of 21, it does not restrict the sale of whipped cream containers commonly sold at grocery stores or convenience stores that use pre-pressurized cream and nitrous oxide to produce whipped cream.

To be clear: retailers are not required to request identification from any consumer purchasing whipped cream in cans, and consumers of all ages can legally purchase these whipped cream products.

However, retailers are required by law to verify that customers purchasing chargers or small cartridges containing nitrous oxide are over the age of 21. These small containers, usually sold at specialty food stores or restaurant supply stores, are filled exclusively with nitrous oxide, without any cream or edible substance. While intended for culinary use, these cartridges have been known to be abused by minors and can lead to unconsciousness or, in rare cases, death.

You just read:

Clarification Regarding the Sale of Nitrous Oxide Cartridges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.