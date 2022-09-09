Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,305 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,204 in the last 365 days.

Governor Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Patriot Day

In remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks and in honor of Patriot Day, Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

“On Patriot Day, we commemorate the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and honor the many lives lost on that terrible day,” said Gov. Wolf. “Their spirit and sacrifice shall never be forgotten. Today and every day, let their memory inspire each of us to serve our communities and honor the bonds that unite us to our fellow Americans.”

In accordance with a Presidential Proclamation, flags are currently flying at half-staff in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II. Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment. 

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

You just read:

Governor Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Patriot Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.