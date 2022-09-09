Governor Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Patriot Day

In remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks and in honor of Patriot Day, Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

“On Patriot Day, we commemorate the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and honor the many lives lost on that terrible day,” said Gov. Wolf. “Their spirit and sacrifice shall never be forgotten. Today and every day, let their memory inspire each of us to serve our communities and honor the bonds that unite us to our fellow Americans.”

In accordance with a Presidential Proclamation, flags are currently flying at half-staff in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II. Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.