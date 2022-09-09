Profit.co Recognized in CWM Landscape Report 2022 as a Notable Vendor

The collaborative work management landscape Report 2022 lists Profit.co as a notable CWM vendor with focus by use case including Project management, OKR management, Strategy planning, and Agile project management.

/EIN News/ -- CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profit.co has emerged as a recognized vendor in the collaborative work management space, as evidenced by its inclusion in Forrester's report, The Collaborative Work Management Landscape, Q3 2022. The report noted that Profit.co's go-to-market focus by use cases are project management, OKR management, strategy planning, and agile project management. Profit.co believes Forrester's report has identified the unique advantage of Profit.co - an OKR-centered comprehensive goal management platform for collaborative work management (CWM) workspaces.

The report notes the geographic focus of Profit.co is in North America, EMEA, and APAC, with an industry focus across financial services, high-tech products, and telecommunications. Profit.co provides predefined KPIs, proven implementation frameworks that accelerate adoption and integration capabilities to connect work across organizational silos. Profit.co is an OKR software spanning from Strategy to Task, with 24X7 live support and an OKR coaching and consulting program that helps customers to realize their goals consistently.

As companies race to adapt to changing macro trends like the pandemic and the great resignation, agile and collaborative work management tools become valuable to leaders. The Forrester report states: "Adoption of CWM solutions accelerated with the onset of the pandemic in 2020 as companies launched anywhere-work support".

Profit.co OKR module is a core tool for businesses in managing the most complicated and demanding project workflows. Profit. co's OKR software allows companies and teams to define their goals as OKRs and manage their collaborative execution through the complete life cycle of OKRs. Quarterly goals (OKRs) can be broken down into daily "Tasks" and worked through the "Task management" application. Profit.co also provides "Employee Development" and "Employee Engagement" modules to facilitate the people's processes in achieving goals. Profit.co is a results management platform helping businesses to focus, measure and achieve outcomes.

About Profit.co

Profit.co is now used by some of the world's most innovative companies, from startups to Fortune 100 Corporations. Profit.co, HQ in Fremont, CA, USA, is an enterprise OKR platform integrated with Performance Management, Task Management, Employee Engagement, and Strategy Execution. It allows users to align vertically with their management or horizontally across different departments, ensuring complete alignment of OKRs across the organization. Learn more at Profit.co, or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contact:

Divya Joseph

divya@profit.co

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.