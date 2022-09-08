Denis Manturov meets with Serbian Government Minister Nenad Popovic

RUSSIA, September 8 - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov met with Government Minister of the Republic of Serbia Nenad Popovic to discuss issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
Denis Manturov noted the growth in Russian-Serbian trade. For the most
part, the growth was based on Russia’s increased exports of minerals,
chemicals, timber and pulp and paper products. He said Russian businesses
continue to be interested in implementing joint projects on aviation and
railway engineering.
