Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps- Application Deadline Extended for Johnston Area!

The Mark Cuban Foundation’s Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp Initiative Teaches AI Concepts to Underserved High School Students through a 4-Saturday Bootcamp

/EIN News/ -- JOHNSTON, Iowa, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation is winding down their application season. These No-Cost Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamps for high school students in the Fall of 2022 will happen across the 26 US cities.



Corteva is one of 20+ host companies selected to host a camp over four consecutive Saturdays starting on October 22nd and ending on November 12th.

The deadline has been extended for Johnston , to include the greater Des Moines area, on a rolling basis through Friday, September 16th .

Visit markcubanai.org/faq for additional information and to view all additional camp locations with the extended rolling application deadline.

The student and parent application can be accessed at markcubanai.org/application. Students do not need any prior experience with computer science, programming, or robotics to apply and attend.

Contact: Carli Lidiak, Mark Cuban Foundation

Phone: 309-840-0348

Email: carli.lidiak@markcubanai.org