Southern Trust Insurance Chooses Betterview to Reduce Expenses and Property Loss

The Betterview platform will empower underwriters to make faster, smarter decisions using property intelligence tools

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Trust Insurance, a provider of reliable coverage across the Southeast for over 50 years, today announced they have selected Betterview’s Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to reduce expenses and drive down avoidable losses.



As a leader in innovation, Southern Trust Insurance has sought out new tools to improve the efficiency of its underwriting and inspection processes and to predict and prevent property losses. They have found that the Betterview platform best fits their needs.

“The insights and tools provided by Betterview are exactly what our company needed to improve our expense ratio and provide better protection to our policyholders,” says Eric Russett, chief operating officer at Southern Trust. “Our underwriters are empowered to make faster, smarter decisions with the data on the Betterview platform. They are not just working more efficiently, but they are getting a better overall view of every property in our book.”

“We’re excited to work with Southern Trust, a company with a strong record of taking care of their policyholders and ensuring that they offer the best coverage at the best price,” says David Tobias, co-founder and COO at Betterview. “The insights on our platform are designed to give insurers a superior view of property risk and help them provide better protection to homeowners, businesses, and communities. Additionally, we supplement these insights with third-party data from our PartnerHub such as Canopy Weather and HazardHub. This powerful combination of data empowers insurers to analyze, manage, and monitor risk, enabling them to remain profitable even in high-risk regions.”

About Betterview: Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com

About Southern Trust: Southern Trust Insurance Company has offered a wide array of competitively priced, Property and Casualty Insurance products for independent agents for over fifty years. The company is financially sound, as evidenced by its A. M. Best rating of “A-Excellent,” a rating they have maintained for over thirty years. Southern Trust currently offers homeowners, auto, and a variety of business insurance products in Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina. For more information on Southern Trust, please visit www.stins.com

