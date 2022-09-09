Missouri team named a Healthy People 2030 Champion

Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Media Inquiry Form

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missouri collaborating organizations are pleased to be recognized by the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as a Healthy People 2030 Champion.

Through the Healthy People initiative, public and private organizations work as Healthy People Champions to improve the health and well-being of citizens across the nation. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ (DHSS) Comprehensive Cancer Control Program, DHSS Show-Me Healthy Women and the University of Missouri Cancer Registry and Research Center are included in this honor.

“ODPHP recognizes DHSS' Comprehensive Cancer Control Program, Show-Me Healthy Women and Missouri Cancer Registry for their work to support the Healthy People 2030 vision,” says RADM Paul Reed, MD, ODPHP director. “Only by collaborating with partners nationwide can we achieve our overarching goals and objectives.”

As Healthy People 2030 Champions, these organizations have demonstrated commitments to helping people achieve their full potential for health and well-being across their lifespan. ODPHP recognizes the Missouri DHSS Comprehensive Cancer Control Program, Show-Me Healthy Women and Missouri Cancer Registry, along with other Healthy People 2030 Champions, as part of a growing network of organizations collaborating with ODPHP to improve health and well-being at the local, state, and tribal level.

Healthy People 2030 is the fifth iteration of the Healthy People initiative, which sets 10-year national objectives to improve health and well-being nationwide. Healthy People 2030 Champions are public and private organizations that are working to help achieve Healthy People objectives. They receive official support and recognition from ODPHP.

For more information on Healthy People 2030, please visit Health.gov/healthypeople.

Healthy People 2030 Champion is a service mark of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Used with permission. Participation by the Missouri DHSS Comprehensive Cancer Control Program, SMHW and the Missouri Cancer Registry does not imply endorsement by HHS/ODPHP.

