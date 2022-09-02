2022-09-02 16:40:32.253 Radio Inspires $50,000 Scratchers Win

Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery player was listening to the radio when he heard about a $1 million prize won on a “100X The Money” Scratchers ticket in Cape Girardeau. The story inspired him to buy a ticket at Munch N Pump, 901 W. Business Highway, in Dexter.

He was shocked to discover the ticket he bought contained one of the game’s $50,000 prizes.

When asked about his plans for the winnings, he shared plans to cushion his retirement fund.

There are more than $19.6 million in prizes unclaimed in “100X The Money,” including a $1 million top prize and two more $50,000 second prizes. Unclaimed prizes for all Missouri Lottery Scratchers games are available at MOLottery.com

In the FY21, players who purchased tickets in Stoddard County won more than $5.9 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $571,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $516,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

