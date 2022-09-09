AMES, Iowa – September 9, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a virtual and in person public information meeting to discuss the proposed rebuild of the Boyson Road Interchange.

In-person meeting:

When: September 29, 2022 between 5 and 6:30 pm

Location: Hiawatha City Hall, 101 Emmons Street, Hiawatha

Description: Iowa DOT staff will be present to discuss the proposed new interchange. No formal presentation will be made. The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the contact listed below by September 13.

Virtual presentation:

When: Anytime between September 29 (around Noon) – October 13, 2022

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “Boyson Rd Interchange”

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of the proposed improvements and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot5046 Comments are due by August 29.

Depending on COVID conditions, in your community, the meeting may need to be moved completely online. If that happens, updates will be found online at: www.iowadot.gov/pim

For general information regarding the public meeting, Cathy Cutler, Transportation Planner, Iowa DOT District 6 Office, 5455 Kirkwood BLVD SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404, phone 319-364-0235, email catherine.cutler@iowadot.us

Visit www.iowadot.gov/pim anytime for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and to view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. You can also sign up for a REACH account to easily submit comments, register for public meetings, or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again.



Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.