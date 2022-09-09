Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of hot new books to read this fall

Reaper by J.R Lightfoot Think to Feel Better: A Guide to Mental Health by Thomas J. Blakely Sea Monsters by Jason R. Van Pelt

Enjoy the fall season with a cup of warm java and an exciting read from Explore Authors Magazine's list of hot new books to read this September.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following books on Explore Authors Magazine's list are available now via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere.

Think to Feel Better: A Guide to Mental Health by Thomas J. Blakely MSW PhD explores methods for helping readers with positive resolution for life changes and emotional issues in this insightful self-help book . Twin Oaks Publishing, 979-8986899114

Reaper by J.R. Lightfoot is a scary thrill-ride with action, adventure, and humans battling demons to protect the souls of humankind. A sure delight for horror fans. An enthralling and action packed read. Angel, 979-8-2180251-0-6

Hubert Yoshida recounts in riveting and harrowing detail personal accounts of the first bloody battle between the U.S. Marine Corps and the NVA, and the lives lost during this brutal war by heroic American soldiers. Detailed historical account. High recommend. Luna Blue, 979-8985343205, 979-8985343212

In Echoing Dance by C. Pape, an ex-football player and his girlfriend revisit past traumas and checkered histories leading to a monumental art heist in this mesmerizing gem. We recommend. Holly Street Books, 979-8986496207

The Last Triceracorn (Book One) is a charming young adult fantasy adventure that will keep your reader enthralled. What a magical experience. A high recommend. M4 Publishing, 979-89863248-0-7

Sea Monsters by Jason R. Van Pelt is on sale now. Children can learn more about the beach and the sea in this addition to Jason R. Van Pelt's wonderful collection of children's books and holiday book series. We highly recommend this collection. J.R.V.P., 978-1737157212

Captive Butterfly by Lauren Cavanaugh is an enthralling literary drama about friendship, loyalty, accountability and change after a lifelong friendship between soulmates is broken. Will the friends reconcile their differences when one is kidnaped while doing Christian missionary work in a foreign country? East Bay Publishing, 979-8-98650000-3

R.S. Howell’s exciting new fantasy novel, The Legends of Daer: Champions of Tylwyth follows Isabella Strongfellow as she embarks on a mythical journey to save her brother. Fans of young adult fantasy will love this enchanting adventure. An epic must read! Maximus Publishing, 979-8-218-02106-1

The Kidnapping of Taylor Shaw by Tighe Taylor is a tautly written edge-of-your-seat gripping legal crime drama with twists and turns that enthralls from beginning to end. Black Cat Publishing, 979-8-218-04891-4

Natalie's Journey by Carl Messinger is a sweet slice of life romantic drama and follow-up to his WWII romance drama, The German Triangle. Readers will love this period novel. JKL Publishing, 979-8218035327

Basic Financial Steps: That teaches you how to make your money work for you by Reginald Campbell offers informative, applicable, real world guidance on how to understand the basic principles of personal finance. An important and well recommended read. The Strategy Group, 979-8-9867069-0-0

Dear Father by Dee Miller is a worthy romantic drama and follow-up to Miller's Anneliese. Another enjoyable read and a high recommend for me. Prairie Sage Books, 978-1-7372955-1-8

A fantastic read for fans of horror. At 70 years old, Robert becomes torn between his newfound powers and his sanity in horror writer Lance W. Reedinger's chilling new novel, "70". An exciting and thrilling tale. Red Moon Press, 978-0578288406

After the End: The Journey by R.J. Lynch – An excellent post-apocalyptic action drama and sequel about a man's journey to find the man who took the love of his life. Two Hands Media, 978-1734532319

Eva by Boyd C. Hipp, III... Escape on a romantic high sea adventure in this follow-up to Hipp's Mahalo Memories . We're still swooning. Mahalo Books, 978-0578356006

The Fifie by Marco Collina tells the romantic story of a couple whose lives are upended after becoming lost at sea, in this epic adventurous sea tale... MAC PRESS, 979-8986465005.

Stan Nicholas' Never Summer: A Thousand Rainbows, is more than a memoir of his life–it is a captivating story of 13 summers of his adolescent years spent traveling the Pacific Northwest along with his family of six while harvesting fruit during the entire summer while living out of a car or in shacks on orchard properties. A Buff and Beyond, Ink, 979-8218030919

Moosefart: A Man, a Woman, a Shattered Dream by Mary Snyder...based on a true story, this mystery about a deposit box hides a cautionary tale about body, men’s health, and friendship. Thought-provoking and beautifully written. We recommend. Steel Roof Press, 979-8985872101

Sweet little pup Spike and his best bud Boss are back with this adorable learning book that parents and children alike are sure to love in Super Spike and His Pal Boss Say the ABCs. A wonderful learning book for children by James R. Bower. Average Dog Publishing, 978-1-7337590-5-2

Chair, The Next Generation by Jo Robinson, shares a wonderful tale about family, love, and growing old. A delightful and heart-warming tale for children. A sweet story. Library of Twink, 979-8-218-01045-4

Messages from a Mystic Traveler by Michael Williams explores the author's visions of another reality, including what happens after we die. An enjoyable metaphysical exploration. Brighter Lights Publishing, 979-8-9862972-4-8

Feed the Spirit, Starve the ED by Noël Deppen offers a compassionate and informative examination of eating disorders and how to heal in this inspirational book. A wonderful and insightful read. We recommend. Hopeful Rose Publishing, 979-821800768

Alex Scut’s EVO: The Man in the White Mask and the EVO: Chasing the Girl With the Green Eyes is science fiction at its finest in this heart-pounding sci-fi adventure series. We are intrigued by this futuristic tale. Groovy Grey Fox, 979-8-9850354-1-4 and 979-8985035407

George D. Anderson's My Side of the Tracks follows a man who discovers a hidden WWII treasure on newly acquired land. A wonderful character study. New Book Authors, 979-8-9861190-6-9

Royal intrigue, a global mystery, and "One big fat lie, covered by a snowjob, obscured by a smokescreen..." in The Secret Heir by C.J. Toca COMING SOON, October 2022. Saddle Ridge Publications, LLC, 979-8-9868996-0-2

The Four Seasons: A Hazel P. Simcox Coloring Collection Volumes 1 and 2 offer parents the perfect solution for providing children with learning activities that limit time on digital devices. COMING SOON: Color Me Happy, 979-8-9869409-0-8, 979-8-986940-1-5