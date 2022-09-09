MDC’s Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City hosts art exhibit in September and October

Body

Jefferson City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in partnership with Spotlight on the Arts and JARICK Productions is exhibiting more than 40 guest artists at Runge Nature Center during the months of September and October.

Each of the guest artists vary in their chosen art medium, and guests are invited to view the exhibit and vote for their favorite work of art. This event has no age restriction, no registration is required, and the exhibit is free to all visitors.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Dr. in Jefferson City. The exhibit will be open during all normal business hours of the nature center.