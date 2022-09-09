U.S. 1 Reduced to One Lane Each Direction at Night Next Week for Traffic Shift Preparation in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 1 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between the Penndel/Business U.S. 1 and Pennsylvania Turnpike interchanges on Monday, September 12, through Thursday, September 15, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for creation of a new traffic pattern that will place all traffic on the southbound side of the bridge over Rockhill Drive at the Neshaminy Exit in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Crews will work at night next week to realign the traffic lanes, place temporary barrier, remove and repaint lane markings, and complete other activities related to creation of the new pattern.

The new traffic pattern, which will include two northbound and two southbound lanes, is expected to be in place by Friday morning, September 16, and will remain for approximately one year while the northbound side of the new overpass is constructed. The pattern will then be reversed, with all traffic shifted onto the northbound side of the new bridge, for construction of the southbound bridge section.

Motorists are reminded that the ramp to southbound U.S. 1 from Rockhill Drive at the Neshaminy Interchange will close on Tuesday, September 13, for approximately two years for bridge construction and that southbound Old Lincoln Highway remains closed through late September from the ramp to southbound U.S.1 to Bristol Road in Middletown Township for reconstruction.

The southbound U.S. 1 off-ramp to Rockhill Drive and the northbound on- and off-ramps at the Neshaminy interchange will also remain open during bridge construction.

In addition, periodic lane closures are scheduled on northbound or southbound U.S. 1 between Old Lincoln Highway and the Turnpike interchange, and on eastbound or westbound Street Road (Route 132) between Kingston Way and Old Lincoln Highway on Tuesday, September 13, through Thursday, September 15, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for line striping.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through or near the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PennDOT is reconstructing and widening almost three miles of U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit— under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S. 1 in Bucks County.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the general contractor on the $111.5 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled to be completed in mid-2026. Allan Myers, Inc. of Worcester, PA is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed this year.

For more information on PennDOT's U.S. 1 reconstruction program in Bucks County, visit www.us1bucks.com.

