Save the Date for Next Round of Public Meetings on State College Area Connector Study

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is encouraging the public to "Save the Date" for the next round of public meetings on its State College Area Connector Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) Study in southern Centre County.

The next public meetings are tentatively set for the evenings of October 19 and 20 at the
Mount Nittany Middle School in Boalsburg. More specific details will be shared as plans evolve.

The purpose of the State College Area Connector Study is to identify existing and projected transportation needs within the study area. The study is being done by PennDOT in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Up-to-date information on the study can be found at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/SCAC.

 MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, (814) 765-0423

