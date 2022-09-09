Submit Release
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Nigeria and Senegal

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Abuja, Nigeria, September 12-13 and Dakar, Senegal, September 14-15, where he will engage in discussions with government counterparts and the private sector regarding strengthening climate action and the upcoming 27th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP 27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. In Senegal, he will also attend the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN), where he will discuss the importance of adaptation with African Environment Ministers, including U.S. efforts to help more than half a billion people in developing countries adapt to and manage the impacts of climate change through the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE).

