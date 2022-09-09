Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman's Engagements at the G20 Development Ministerial Meeting in Belitung, Indonesia, from 7 to 9 Sept

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, attended the G20 Development Ministerial Meeting in Belitung, Indonesia, from 7 to 9 September 2022.

Against the backdrop of difficult geopolitical challenges and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic recovery, the meeting reaffirmed the importance of multilateralism as an effective framework for countries to cooperate on common challenges, including assisting developing countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

In his interventions, Minister Maliki emphasised the importance of an inclusive, rules-based international order that upholds the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. This remains our best option to tackle issues of common concern, such as global pandemic preparedness and response and climate change. Minister Maliki also highlighted the importance of supporting the digital and green transformations of developing countries and adopting innovative financing mechanisms to strengthen their resilience against current and future crises. The full text of Minister Maliki’s remarks is appended.

Minister Maliki also had separate meetings with his counterparts from other countries on the sidelines of the G20 Development Ministerial Meeting, including Minister for National Development Planning of Indonesia Suharso Monoarfa, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Japan Takei Shunsuke and Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia Faisal Fadel Al Ibrahim. Minister Maliki and his counterparts took stock of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on salient regional and international developments.

MINISTER IN THE PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE, SECOND MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND SECOND MINISTER FOR EDUCATION, DR MOHAMAD MALIKI OSMAN’S INTERVENTION AT PLENARY SESSION ONE, ‘ADVANCING SDGs ACHIEVEMENTS THROUGH STRENGTHENING RESILIENCE AGAINST FUTURE CRISES AND PROMOTING INNOVATIVE FINANCING MECHANISM’ AT THE 2022 G20 DEVELOPMENT MINISTERIAL MEETING IN BELITUNG, INDONESIA

Bapak Suharso, thank you for inviting Singapore to this important meeting on development.

Colleagues, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on us with its relentless spread across the globe, resulting in the unprecedented closures of borders, schools and economies. Increased geopolitical tensions have exacerbated food and energy supply concerns and resulted in decades-high inflation. The consequences are most keenly felt by developing countries.

The focus this morning is hence extremely salient: strengthening the resilience of developing countries against future crises and promoting innovative financing mechanisms can prevent the reversal of decades of progress, and help them achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs.

Let me share four areas we should focus on.

Digital Transformation

First, the pandemic has shown the importance of technology. Those with access to the internet and digital tools could pivot online and mitigate the impact of border closures and societal lockdowns. Hence, we must support developing countries in bridging the digital divide to truly recover together and stronger. This includes digitally equipping MSMEs and improving digital literacy and access in developing countries.





Supply Chain Resilience

Second, we must strengthen supply chain resilience to ensure that medicines and essential goods get to where they are most needed, including developing countries.

Innovative Financing Mechanisms

Third, according to a recent OECD report, the funding gap to meet the SDGs is 3.7 trillion US dollars. Public funding alone cannot meet this demand. Hence, alignment of interests between public and private capital through blended finance is crucial. For the private sector, investment returns in sustainability projects do not often commensurate with the risks. Collaboration between the public sector, multilateral banks, and philanthropic sources can provide critical de-risking and improve project bankability, which could bring in further private sector funding.

Green Transformation

Fourth, to ensure a better future for our next generation, sustainable energy transition is important.

However, our efforts must remain pragmatic. As we de-carbonise our industries, transition fuels will continue to be necessary in the short to medium term, particularly for developing countries. Any sudden shift will cause disruptions to an already-volatile energy situation.

Colleagues, we are encouraged by the G20’s commitment to assist developing countries. In particular, Singapore commends the Indonesian G20 Presidency for its tireless efforts, which led to the successful conclusion of two outcome documents on development issues, namely, the G20 Principles for Scaling Up Blended Finance, and the G20 Roadmap for Stronger Recovery and Resilience in Developing Countries.

This sends an important signal to the international community on G20’s leadership role. Singapore looks forward to working together with the G20 to build a better future for all.

Thank you Minister Suharso.

MINISTER IN THE PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE, SECOND MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND SECOND MINISTER FOR EDUCATION, DR MOHAMAD MALIKI OSMAN’S INTERVENTION AT PLENARY SESSION TWO, ‘REINVIGORATING GLOBAL COMMITMENT TO MULTILATERALISM FOR TIMELY DELIVERY OF SDG ACHIEVEMENTS’ AT THE 2022 G20 DEVELOPMENT MINISTERIAL MEETING IN BELITUNG, INDONESIA

Bapak Suharso

Colleagues,

Pre-pandemic, the international community was already behind schedule in assisting developing countries in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs. The unprecedented scale of the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising tensions between major powers, leading to increased supply chain concerns and soaring inflation, have set this back even further. Effective multilateralism is needed more than ever to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

First, we must continue to uphold a rules-based international order that places the United Nations Charter at its core and recognises the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

Second, multilateralism must remain inclusive to all countries. Singapore established the Forum of Small States and the Global Governance Group so that the voices of small- and medium-sized states, including developing ones, can be heard.

Third, we must overcome our differing views and work together to tackle issues of international concern, for example, strengthening global pandemic preparedness and response, and preventing a climate crisis. No country can do so alone.

Today, we stand at a crossroad with eight years left to 2030. We thank the Italian and Indonesian G20 Presidencies for providing the crucial momentum to advance progress on the SDGs through the G20 Development Ministerial Meetings.

Singapore remains committed to supporting fellow developing countries in this endeavour by tailoring our capacity-building programmes. Under the Singapore Cooperation Programme, Singapore has trained over 137,000 foreign government officials over thirty years in areas such as sustainable development and disaster management. We are happy to work with the G20 in these efforts.

Thank you.

Singapore Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman attending the G20 Development Ministerial Meeting, 8 September 2022.

Photo Credits: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

Singapore Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman and Minister for National Development Planning of Indonesia Suharso Monoarfa’s meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Development Ministerial Meeting, 8 September 2022.

Photo Credits: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

Singapore Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman and State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Japan Takei Shunsuke’s meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Development Ministerial Meeting, 8 September 2022.

Photo Credits: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

Singapore Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman and Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia Faisal Fadel Al Ibrahim’s meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Development Ministerial Meeting, 8 September 2022.

Photo Credits: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

