14th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, September 7 - The revision of the 2022 state budget was necessary, as numerous additional obligations were accepted after the adoption of the amendments to this year’s budget last autumn; furthermore, the economic conditions have also changed, and so require additional measures to mitigate price increases. The budget revenue is planned to amount to EUR 12.54 billion, expenditure to EUR 14.58 billion, and the budget deficit to EUR 2.04 billion. By means of the revision, the deficit is being reduced from 4.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), which was anticipated at the adoption of the amendments to the 2022 budget, to 3.6 per cent of GDP. The revision also includes measures to mitigate the consequences of price increases for households and the business sector, which the Government has already adopted, and others are being planned. In doing so, the Government wishes to maintain the development-oriented character of the state budget with a relatively high investment level supported by the European resources from the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The Government also determined the text of the amendments to the Ordinance on the framework for the preparation of the general government budget for the 2022–2024 period, in the section referring to 2022. The amendments will ensure a necessary scope of the expenditure for health and pension funds, local units of the general government sector and the state budget. Following the adoption of the amended budget in autumn 2021, additional obligations arose and the burden of tackling the energy crisis and price increases is also being assumed.

The Government has taken note of the analysis of the legal bases that were used in minor offence proceedings against individuals due to violations of measures against the SARS-CoV-2 viral disease. As per the aforementioned legal bases, some 62,000 minor offence proceedings were instigated in the analysed period, mainly against individuals (93 per cent). The total amount of fines for offences in accordance with the Communicable Diseases Act and the Public Assembly Act for all categories of offenders amounted to EUR 5,754,540.63, of which EUR 1,765,592.58 (approximately 30 per cent) had already been settled voluntarily and EUR 3,988,948.05 (approximately 70 per cent) are subject to enforced recovery. The Government entrusted the Ministry of Justice with the task of drafting a normative solution with regard to the minor offence proceedings implemented at the time of controlling COVID-19 based on inappropriate legal bases on the basis of the analysis and in cooperation with the Ministry of the interior and the Office of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia for Legislation until 31 January 2023.