Barricade Building Products Exhibiting at LAT 2022 Expo

Darcy Overby, National Sales Manager for Barricade Building Products, will show Barricade Building Products’ complete building envelope system at the 136th LAT Annual Convention & Expo in Frisco, Texas.

/EIN News/ -- Richmond, VA, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barricade Building Products will feature its complete range of energy-efficient building envelope products at the 136th Lumbermen’s Association of Texas (LAT) Annual Convention & Expo at Omni Frisco Hotel in Frisco, Texas from September 12-14, 2022. Visitors can meet Darcy Overby, Barricade National Sales Manager, at Booth #44, where she will demo products conforming to the most stringent U.S. energy code requirements in the U.S.

Texas-based Overby joined Barricade Building Products in 2019 with over a decade of experience in the building materials industry. “Coming from the distribution side of the business to the upstream manufacturing and sales cycle allows me to work with not only lumberyard distributors but also regional and national builders. I understand customer needs at all levels of distribution and look forward to meeting my fellow Texans in the industry at the LAT Expo,” said Overby.

Darcy will display Barricade® brand structural sheathing, including award-winning R3 and R5 Barricade Thermo-Brace SIB Structural Insulated Board using BASF Neopor® GPS graphite polystyrene rigid foam insulation, custom digital print house wrap, roof underlayment, window and door flashing, and construction seam tape.

“Darcy can lead you to the best building envelope system to meet your goals,” said Geoff Baldwin, President of INDEVCO North America Building Products Division, “whether you’re looking for a complete building envelope system, an upgraded system that excels in drainage, or products that help you meet the requirements of a net zero home.”

Barricade Building Products are available across Texas and nationwide though our regional distribution partners. North Texas is serviced by BlueLinx and Dixie Plywood, San Antonio and Austin area by Dixie Plywood, and Houston area by BlueLinx.

About Barricade Building Products

Barricade Building Products manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of Building Envelope System products with system warranty in Doswell, Virginia, outside Richmond. The system includes Structural Sheathing, Structural Insulated Board (R3 & R5), Construction Seam Tapes, House Wrap, including Drainage Wrap and Digitally Printed House Wrap, Window and Door Flashing, Roof Underlayment, Floor Underlayment, and Interior Board.

Barricade Building Products is a member of INDEVCO North America, Inc. Building Products Division. Barricade® is an INDEVCO North America brand.

Attachments

Nick Waddell INDEVCO North America 7573383745 nick.waddell@indevco-na.com