Proactive news headlines including Copper Fox Metals, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Endexx Corp, Goldshore Resources and Think Research
/EIN News/ -- New York , Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Big oil companies are more talk than action when it comes to climate - research
- Belmont Resources reveals positive drilling update on its Kibby JV in Nevada
- Silvercorp Metals announces publication of annual Sustainability Report for Fiscal 2022
- BioVaxys Technology adds experienced CFO Craig Loverock to its executive team
- Goldshore Resources says drill results confirm high-grade gold mineralization at Ontario Moss Lake project
- Kootenay Silver drills more high-grade silver at its Columba project in Mexico
- Coinsilium highlights new venture between two of its advisory clients, Metalinq Labs and Blvck Paris
- Think Research expands content and learning management contract with global pharma company to $6.4M
- Blue Sky Uranium reveals promising assay results from Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Argentina
- Kainantu Resources says transformative acquisition of Kili Teke copper-gold project in PNG is on track
- Naturally Splendid says Gordon Food Service to distribute Plantein products
- Wellteq Digital Health licenses top-performing electronic Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (eCBT) program
- Electra Battery Materials spotlights study showing compelling economics of Ontario integrated EV battery materials facility
- Delivra Health Brands confirms name change from Harvest One
- Talon Metals uncovers 'more thick, high-grade' nickel-copper mineralization outside main resource area at Minnesota project
- Copper Fox Metals releases results of Biological Evaluation at Van Dyke Copper Project; plans to commence Phase 1 activities
- Cabral Gold unveils positive results from drilling at MG deposit at Cuiu Cuiu asset
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals announces its headline sponsorship of Wonderland, a key gathering for the psychedelic medicine industry
- Atlantic Lithium successfully closes dual listing offer in Australia
- Endexx Corp announces acquisition of controlling stake in nicotine-free vape producer Hyla
- Looking Glass Labs appoints Ryan Lange as director of partnership for House of Kibaa; closes Web 3.0 Holdings acquisition
- GameStop and FTX US form partnership amid deepening losses for video game retailer
- Logiq announces entry into roofing market to expand home improvement offerings
About Proactive:
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors. In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006. For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com