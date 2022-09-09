Desiccated Coconut Powder Market Size, Demand, Growth Insight, Key Players and Forecast, 2019-2026

Desiccated Coconut Powder

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Development of the baking industry due to change in lifestyle & food habit of consumers has driven the growth of the desiccated coconut powder market. Moreover, it is easily available in the market through retail stores, online, supermarkets, which has fueled the market growth. However, the supply of coconut is expected to be uncertain in future due to adverse climatic changes, which is likely to hamper the growth of the desiccated coconut powder market in the upcoming years. Moreover, availability of several substitutes for desiccated coconut powder in the market such as fresh coconut, Brazil nuts, or macadamia that offers similar nutty flavor & texture like desiccated coconut powder acts as a key restraint of the market. On the contrary, increase in consumer preferences for organic ingredients to be used in their foods is anticipated to boost the demand for organic desiccated coconut powder, thereby offering remunerative opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

Desiccated coconut powder is a minced and dried, fresh coconut kernel or meat, which can be consumed by vegans. A superior quality desiccated coconut powder is pure white color, and is free from black spots, yellow specks, or any other discolorations. It serves as a rich source of nutrients such as fiber, and is gluten-free. Desiccated coconut powder is ideal for baking, sprinkling, toppings, fillings, preparation of confectioneries, desserts, and more.

The global desiccated coconut powder market is segmented into type, grade, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into full fat and reduced fat. Depending on grade, it is fragmented into fine grade and medium grade. As per end user, it is divided into households, food & beverages industry, and food service industry. According to distribution channel, it is classified into direct/b2b and indirect/b2c channel. The indirect/b2c channel is further segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail stores, e-commerce, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The prominent players operating in the global desiccated coconut powder market include Cocomi, PT. Global Coconut, S & P Industries Sdn Bhd, PT. Pacific Eastern Coconut Utama, Celebes Coconut Corporation, Primex Coco Products, Inc., Cbl Natural Foods (Pvt) Ltd, VIET DELTA CORPORATION, Silvermill Group, and Tradlanka Agricultural Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd., (Ariya Foods).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global desiccated coconut powder market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

