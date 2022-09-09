Mobile Analytics Market Growth Dynamics, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies of Top Key Players & Revenue Forecast 2028

Mobile Analytics Market

Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Mobile Analytics Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.

The global Mobile Analytics Market is expected to be valued at US$ 9200.5 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Market Overview:

Mobile analytics help measure and analyze data generated by mobile platforms and properties, such as mobile sites and mobile applications. It is used to track, measure, and understand how mobile users are interacting with mobile sites and mobile apps. Mobile analytics evaluate users’ interaction with the app along with the app installs, screens, launches, taps, flows, events, app versions, user retention, funnel analysis, and other factors. This analytics can used for further development of apps and can used to mobile marketing. Moreover, the tool further empowers enterprises to conduct quality measurement. Mobile analytics plays a key role in performing ad hoc investigation of complete mobile activity.

Mobile Analytics Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Mobile Analytics Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Yahoo Inc., IBM Corporation, Mixpanel Inc., Crittercism Inc., Google Inc., Upsight Inc., Webtrends Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., and Netbiscuits

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Mobile Analytics Market, By Solution Type:

◦ Application Performance Analytics

‣ Mobile Marketing/Advertising Analytics

‣ In App Analytics

Global Mobile Analytics Market, By Deployment Type:

◦ On-premise

◦ Cloud

Global Mobile Analytics Market, By End-use Vertical:

◦ BFSI

◦ Transportation & Logistics

◦ E-Commerce & Retail

◦ Hospitality

◦ Media & Entertainment

◦ Healthcare

◦ Others

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing number of smartphone users and increase in number of mobile apps is expected to propel growth of the mobile analytics market over the forecast period. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India's smartphone market grew by 14.5% year-on-year with a shipment of 142.3 million units in 2018, and India is expected to have around 829 million smartphone users by 2022.

Moreover, increasing demand for mobile analytics solutions, increasing demand for real-time analytics, and growing investment in digital advertising are some major factors expected to aid in the growth of the mobile analytics market. For instance, in May 2021, Incorta announced the launch of the new mobile analytics app, Incorta Mobile. Incorta Mobile gives customers a new way to access, view, and analyze business data from anywhere.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

In 2020, due to the emergence of COVID-19, governments and institutions began to explore mobile analytics solutions to track, control, and predict the spread of the coronavirus. Several mobile operators partnered with government to help manage the global crisis. For instance, in September 2020, to support this work, Google.org planned to give more than US$ 8.5 million to 31 organizations around the world to aid in COVID-19 response. This in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the mobile analytics market.

Key Takeaways:

• The mobile analytics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for cloud-based mobile analytics. For instance, in March 2022, iFOLIO announced a second patent on customer engagement analytics that powers companies to innovate marketing, sales, and service with the beauty of visual storytelling in portfolios and the power of personalized campaigns pushed to mobile.

• Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the mobile analytics market owing to the increasing number of smartphone users, rise in number of mobile apps, increasing demand for real-time analytics, rise in demand for mobile analytics solutions, and growing investment in digital advertising. For instance, according to the Pew Research Center, the vast majority of Americans, over 97%, now own a cellphone of some kind. Of which, the share of Americans that own a smartphone is now 85%. Moreover, in February 2021, AppsFlyer launched PredictSK, a predictive analytics solution. This will be a product that supports game and app developers as well as advertisers in the wake of Apple’s new privacy mandates.

