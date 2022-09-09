South Carolina Department of Agriculture

Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – September 9, 2022

Pee Dee State Farmers Market Gears Up for Fall Plant and Flower Festival

FLORENCE – This year’s Fall Plant and Flower Festival at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market is set for Sept. 30–Oct. 2.

Visitors can shop for fall plants and flowers, along with home, yard, and garden décor and crafts from a variety of vendors. The market is stocked with local fall produce, and will also have the largest selection of pumpkins in the Pee Dee area! Food vendors will be on hand throughout the festival.

In addition, South Carolina Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions regarding fall planting.

The three-day event runs Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pee Dee State Farmers Market is located at 2513 W. Lucas St. in Florence.

Admission and parking are free. The market has complimentary electric vehicle charging stations. Wagons are available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

For more information about the Fall Plant and Flower Festival and the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, contact Market Manager Bob Sager at bsager@scda.sc.gov or 843-665-5154, or visit peedeestatefarmersmarket.com.

