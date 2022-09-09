Automotive Wiring Harness Market will be Worth of US$ 62.17 Billion by 2028 | YAZAKI Co., PKC Group PLC, Aisin Seiki Co.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook. This research offers strategic recommendations based on industry experts’ consultations on market development, consumer demand, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, gross margins, and regional growth. It focuses on regional developments as well as market growth, pricing, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, and gross margins. The competitive landscape analysis of the top leading competitors is included in this study, together with information on their company profiles, industry sectors, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities during the upcoming years.

The global Automotive Wiring Harness market is expected to be valued at US$ 62.17 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028).

Overview:

Today's automobiles contain a multitude of electronic components. Driver assistance systems, infotainment systems, and head-up displays require a variety of electronic components. These systems, in turn, require a quality wiring harness system. This demand is expected to continue to grow with these technological advancements. While traditional copper-based automotive wiring harnesses are the most common material used for the harness, the use of aluminum in the wires is increasing. This alloy is considered safer and reduces the weight of the wires. Additionally, it has superior performance and fuel efficiency. Aluminum wires are used in the seats of some cars. However, one thing remains constant: harnesses are still manually assembled.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., YAZAKI Corporation, PKC Group PLC, Aisin Seiki Co., Amphenol RF, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG), LEONI, ERNI Electronics, AVX Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Lear Corporation, and Fujikura Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Component:

◦ Connectors

◦ Wires

‣ General Wires

‣ Heat Resistant Wires

‣ Shielded Wires

‣ Tubed Wires

◦ Terminals

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Material Type:

◦ Metallic Wiring

‣ Copper

‣ Aluminum

◦ Optical Wiring

‣ Glass Optical fiber

‣ Plastic Optical fiber

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Propulsion System:

◦ IC Engine Vehicles

◦ Electric Vehicles

‣ Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

‣ Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

‣ Battery Electric Vehicle

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Drivers:

Rapid digitalization of existing railway networks as a result of increasing government efforts is likely to boost the global automotive wiring harness market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Over the projected period, the global automotive wiring harness market is likely to benefit from rising demand for LAN networks to improve communication services across the railway industry.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle:

The global automotive wiring harness market has suffered a considerable pause in growth as a result of the pandemic. Due to the crisis, flight cancellations and industrial facility closures have eaten up a large chunk of revenue. During this predicted timeframe, the market is likely to reach its pre-pandemic capacity as restrictions are gradually lifted.

Key Takeaways:

• The global automotive wiring harness market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% over the forecast period on the heels of the increasing investments in the automotive sector and rising product launches. In February 2020, Dhoot Transmission, a prominent railway wiring harness provider in India, purchased San Electromec, another railway wire harness provider, to expand into the construction industry.

• Europe has a dominant position in the global automotive wiring harness market thanks to a strong railway network and considerable demand from the aerospace and military industries.

• Asia-Pacific is another notable region for the global automotive wiring harness market, which is performing well as a result of increased locomotive wire harness installation in China and India, as well as increased FDIs (Foreign Direct Investments).

