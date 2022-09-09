Right Lane Closure on Route 40 Eastbound at the Kruger Street and Overbrook Intersection beginning September 12

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be right lane closures on Route 40 Eastbound, underneath I-70, between the Kruger Street and the Overbrook

Street intersections. These closures will begin Monday, September 12, taking place Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. These closures will occur in order to

reconstruct the concrete slope protection of the overhead structure. Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns

and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the

project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

