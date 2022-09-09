ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Further Strengthens Its Allergy Division Welcomes Fellowship-Trained Allergist/Immunologist Niha Qamar, MD

Tarrytown, New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) offers each of their patients same-day access to board-certified and fellowship-trained allergists/immunologists. With over 240 physicians practicing in over 55 clinical locations, ENTA is proud to announce that it will add another experienced allergist/immunologist to its roster to deliver on that promise.

Dr. Niha Qamar, who joins ENTA from private practice, will begin seeing patients in the group's Fresh Meadows, Queens office effective January 1, 2023.

Dr. Niha Qamar completed her bachelor's degree at St. John's University and graduated with her doctorate from Stony Brook University School of Medicine. Dr. Qamar completed her residency in internal medicine through the Hofstra / Northwell Health Program and then went on to complete a fellowship in Allergy/Immunology at the University of California, Davis in Sacramento, California. As a board-certified Allergist, Dr. Qamar treats both pediatric and adult patients for all types of allergic and immunologic conditions. Dr. Qamar is also trilingual—fluent in Hindi, Urdu and English and is conversational in Spanish.

Each of ENTA's state-of-the-art clinical locations are staffed with at least one board-certified allergist working alongside otolaryngologists to provide the most effective and efficient testing and treatment. This care team model has proven successful in fostering comprehensive care for ENTA's patient population.

At the Fresh Meadows office, located at 163-03 Horace Harding Expressway in Queens, Dr. Qamar will serve the needs of patients in collaboration with board-certified Otolaryngologists, Nelson Alcaraz, MD, and Kamran Sadr-Azodi, MD and audiologists Debra Krowicki, AuD, CCC-A, and Lauren Martin, AuD, CCC-A.

The addition of Dr. Qamar to the Fresh Meadows clinical team, allows allergist/immunologist Dr. Rosalia Ayuso to shift her focus full-time to ENTA's Forest Hills location, vastly expanding access to Allergy services to the communities in its vicinity.

Robert Glazer, ENTA Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Every time we expand our footprint or a grow our physician roster, we are making further investments into the communities we serve and leaning on our promise to our patients that we will continue to deliver the finest care possible. Thanks to Dr. Qamar's training and skills, I am confident we will deliver on that promise."

Added Dr. Prashant Ponda, ENTA's Director of Allergy, "It is an unprecedented period of growth within our practice, and we will be looking to bring on several new allergists in the immediate future. We are thrilled to be able to welcome Dr. Qamar to our Fresh Meadows office and excited for the quality care she will bring to the community."

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Qamar to our ranks in Fresh Meadows and are delighted to have a person of her skills and dedication joining our team," commented ENTA partner Nelson Alcaraz, MD. "We are certain our patients will feel likewise."

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit http://www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has more than 240 physicians practicing in over 55 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 120,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

