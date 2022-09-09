Global Smart Harvest Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Abundant Robotics, Agrobot and Dogtooth Technologies Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Harvest Market By Component, By Technology, By Crop type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart harvest market was valued at $12,450.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $36,977.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2020 to 2030.

Smart harvesting is considered an essential part of any farming practice as it affects overall profitability of the process. Timely harvesting and use of effective harvesting methods are becoming increasingly important, especially in fruit and vegetable production. Intelligent harvesting techniques optimize harvesting using existing and real-time data and hardware equipment in the field.

Rise in population has led to increase in food demand, which, in turn, has put greater pressure on farmers to increase yield and harvest for various crops. In addition, developing countries are engaged in large-scale agriculture, which significantly increases demand for automation and smart harvesting technologies. Smart farming includes adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), GPS, cloud machine learning, satellite imagery, advanced analytics, harvesting robots, and soil sensors.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies in the global smart harvest market to halt business operations for a short term to comply with new government regulations to curb the spread of the disease. This halt in operations directly impacts revenue flow of the global smart harvest market. In addition, there is a halt in manufacturing of industrial products, owing to lack of raw material and manpower during the lockdown period. Further, no new consignments are received by companies that operate in this sector. Hence, halt in industrial activities and lockdowns for several months has affected the global smart harvest market and the market is anticipated to witness a slow recovery during the forecast period.

However, lack of technical knowledge among farmers and a high-cost factor can hinder the growth of the market.

The smart harvest market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, crop type, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into software and hardware. Software segment dominated the market in 2020.Based on technology, it is divided into harvesting robots, sensors, GPS, RFID, and others. The harvesting robots segment held the largest market share of 38.4% in 2020. On the basis of crop component, it is segmented into vegetables and fruits. Fruits segment dominated the market in 2020.

On the basis of region, the smart harvest market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe dominated the market in 2020, followed by North America. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow faster than LAMEA with a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the smart harvest market are Abundant Robotics, Agrobot, Dogtooth Technologies Limited, Deere & Company, Harvest Automation, Iron OX, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, App Harvest, and Smart Harvest Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging smart harvest market trends and dynamics.

In-depth smart harvest market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the smart harvest market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The smart harvest market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: SMART HARVEST MARKET: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027 MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Harvesting robots

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 GPS

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Sensors

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 RFID

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: SMART HARVEST MARKET: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027 MARKET, BY TECHONOLOGY

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Hardware

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Software

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: SMART HARVEST MARKET: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027 MARKET, BY CROP TYPE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Vegetables

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Fruits

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: SMART HARVEST MARKET: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST, 2020-2027 MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Robert Bosch

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Deere & Company

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Dogtooth Technologies

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Harvest Automation

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Abundant Robotics

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Agrobot

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 FFRobotics

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Energid Technologies

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Harvest

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 AVL Motion

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2n6ia

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900