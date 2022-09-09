Submit Release
Childrenswear Market Size and Trend Analysis by Category (Girlswear, Boyswear, Babywear), Product Subsegment, Price Positioning, Retail Channel, Region, Consumer Attitudes, Key Brands and Forecast, 2022-2025

New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Childrenswear Market Size and Trend Analysis by Category (Girlswear, Boyswear, Babywear), Product Subsegment, Price Positioning, Retail Channel, Region, Consumer Attitudes, Key Brands and Forecast, 2022-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318744/?utm_source=GNW

This databook provides both the historic and forecast market data of total apparel sales, and the childrenswear market in Global market.It illustrates the data with charts, graphs and tables summarizing the value and volume trends, with category details in childrenswear.

The forecasts include the impact of COVID-19 on growth. The databook also reveals major brand's share in apparel & childrenswear with their price and market positioning in 2020.

Scope
- The overall global Childrenswear market is forecasted to grow at 5.7% to reach EGP 226.0 bn by 2025?
- Girlswear in childrenswear dominates the sales and is expected to be the fastest-growing category?
- H&M led the market in 2020 with 2.68% market share followed by Nike (2.19%) and Carter's (1.96%)?

Reasons to Buy
- Gain a comprehensive view of the childrenswear market and forecasts to 2025
- Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand following the impact of Covid-19 on the apparel market
- Investigate current and forecast trends in childrenswear categories to identify the opportunities offering the most potential
- Understand who the main competitors are in the sector and the price positioning
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318744/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

