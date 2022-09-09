United Kingdom Truck Leasing And Rental Market Report 2022: Cost-Effectiveness of Truck Leasing and Rental Driving Healthy Growth
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Truck Leasing And Rental Market, By Type (Leasing, Rental), By Truck Type (Light Duty, Medium Duty, Heavy Duty), By Booking (Online, Offline), By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for truck leasing and rental from various end-user industries, owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization activities. Besides, expanding construction sector and high demand for truck leasing and rental from retail industries are also anticipated to fuel the market growth.
The cost-effectiveness of truck leasing and rental is another factor leading to their massive adaptation in the country. Leasing or renting a truck to fulfill customer requirements eliminates the high capital required for purchasing trucks and maintenance costs associated with it.
Thus, small and mid-scale industries prefer to opt for truck leasing and rental rather than investing in expanding the vehicle fleet. Besides, fluctuating fuel prices and changing government norms and regulations related to vehicular emissions are influencing companies to prefer rental and leasing truck services.
Expanding commercial sector and increasing personal disposable income fuel the market growth. Rapid digitalization has been increasing the availability of the instant booking of trucks, which is expected to drive the United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market from 2017 to 2021.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
- To classify and forecast the United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market based on type, truck type, booking, end use industry, region, and company.
- To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc. in the United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market.
- To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market.
Key Target Audience:
- Truck leasing and rental service providers
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums, and alliances related to truck leasing and rental
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.
Report Scope:
In this report, United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
United Kingdom Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By Type:
United Kingdom Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By Truck Type:
- Light Duty
- Medium Duty
- Heavy Duty
United Kingdom Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By Booking:
United Kingdom Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By End Use Industry:
- Oil & Gas
- FMCG
- E-Commerce
- Mining
- Construction
- Others
United Kingdom Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By Region:
- London
- East Anglia
- Southwest
- Southeast
- Scotland
- East Midlands
- Yorkshire & Humberside
Key Topics Covered:
1. Service Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Truck Leasing & Rental Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. United Kingdom Truck Leasing & Rental Market Outlook
7. United Kingdom Truck Leasing Market Outlook
8. United Kingdom Truck Rental Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends and Developments
11. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
12. United Kingdom Economic Profile
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Centurion Truck Rental
- Nationwide Hire UK
- Fraikin Limited
- Europcar International S.A.S.U.
- Ryder System, Inc.
- Mac's Truck (Rental Leasing Co Ltd)
- Dawsongroup plc
- Hexagon Leasing Limited
- MC Group
- Eurotrail UK Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sf3ql8
