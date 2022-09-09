New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Rotorcraft Market Size and Trend Analysis including Segments (Transport and Utility Helicopter, Attack Helicopter and Maritime Helicopter), Key Programs, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318838/?utm_source=GNW

The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, trends, emerging technologies, and major challenges faced by industry participants.

It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for Military Rotorcraft market over the forecast period.

Rapid advancements in the field of stealth, speed, load capacity, and design have rendered the majority of the legacy erstwhile state-of-the-art rotorcraft fleets obsolete and, in several cases, unsuitable for modern combat, thus necessitating the procurement of new helicopter variants.The need to operate in a network-centric combat environment with advanced electronic warfare and communication systems is another major influencer anticipated to drive the investment on advanced rotorcraft programs worldwide.

Countries such as the US, Russia, China, and India have initiated major procurement programs to replenish their legacy fleets with new helicopters, replete with the latest avionics and flight features.

The Transport and Utility Helicopter segment is expected to be the largest segment and accounts for 60.0% of the global military rotorcraft market over the forecast period. Air forces worldwide are increasingly focusing on the procurement of multi-mission helicopters with enhanced weapon systems and sensor suites with low operational expenses without compromising their offensive and defensive capabilities. This has motivated governments around the world to spend more on new generation helicopters and develop advanced versions of the existing ones capable of operating in contested airspace with multi-mission capabilities. According to Venkatesh K, Defense Analyst at GlobalData: "Various countries across the globe are focusing on the indigenous development and maintenance of their Military Rotorcraft to reduce their dependency on imports. It is being observed that countries, such as South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, India, and others, are emphasizing domestic participation in the manufacturing of Military Rotorcraft."

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global military market from 2022 to 2032.China is projected to be the largest market for Military Rotorcraft in the Asia-Pacific region.

The rise of regional powers such as India, South Korea, Japan, and Australia and their alliance with the US is the prime catalyst powering sustained investment in Chinese military aviation.With the US pioneering the development of next generation platforms, China is also looking to make a technological leap from fourth-generation to fifth-generation rotorcraft models by developing high-speed platforms.

Modernization drives initiated by leading countries in the region to replace aging fleets and develop domestic rotorcraft R&D and manufacturing capabilities are anticipated to drive the regional growth over the next decade.

Key Highlights

- The global Military Rotorcraft market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.90% over the forecast period.

- The global Military Rotorcraft market is classified into three categories: Transport and Utility Helicopter, Attack Helicopter and Maritime Helicopter.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global Military Rotorcraft market over the forecast period with a market share of 36.8%, followed by North America and European regions.

- Transport and Utility Helicopter is expected to be the largest segment among other Military Rotorcraft categories over the forecast period.

Scope

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

- Market size and drivers: Detailed analysis during 2022-2032, including the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.

- Recent developments and industry challenges: Insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the existing Military Rotorcraft projects being executed and planned worldwide. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.

- Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.

- Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2022-2032.

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Military Rotorcraft market. It provides an overview of key players, their strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.

