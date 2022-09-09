ViewRay® to Present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
DENVER, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. VRAY announced today that the Company will present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Scott Drake, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Zach Stassen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

An audio webcast of the Company's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of ViewRay's website at http://investors.viewray.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 7 days after the date of the presentation.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. VRAY, designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy System. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

