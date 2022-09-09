Apogee Enterprises Announces Date for Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG will report its fiscal 2023 second quarter results on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, before the market opens. The company will also host a conference call to discuss its financial results. This conference call will be webcast beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on September 20, 2022.

Access to the webcast will be available through the Investors section of the company's website at https://www.apog.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company's website.

About Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG is a leading provider of architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glazing products for framing art. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, our portfolio of industry-leading products and services includes high-performance architectural glass, windows, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems, integrated project management and installation services, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays. For more information, visit www.apog.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005047/en/