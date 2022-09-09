Submit Release
KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces 2022 Annual Meeting

KNOT Offshore Partners LP KNOP ("the Partnership") advises that its 2022 Annual Meeting will be held on October 20, 2022. The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting is set to September 20, 2022. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

The 2022 Annual Meeting will be held at One Elmfield Park, Bromley, BR1 1LU, United Kingdom at 3:00 pm UK time.1

1 Based on any regulations or recommendations by local public health authorities, the Annual Meeting location may be changed, or the Annual Meeting may be held by means of remote communication. We will announce any alternative arrangements for the Annual Meeting by press release in advance of the Annual Meeting.

