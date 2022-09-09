Training Market is Projected to Surpass US$ 174.6 Billion by 2027 | Skillsoft Limited, Safety Media, Raytheon Company

Training Market

Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Training Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.

The global Training market was valued at US$ 94,828.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period to reach US$ 174.6 Billion by 2027.

Market Overview:

Training helps people build the skills and knowledge they need to do their jobs. The objective of the raining is to teach or develop one’s skillsets, capabilities, productivity, and performance. Organizations can benefit in terms of high productivity and low maintenance costs. Training refers to teaching and learning activities carried on for the primary purpose of helping members of an organization acquire and apply the knowledge, skills, abilities, and attitudes needed by a particular job and organization. In short, it is a software application, used for planning, tracking, reporting, documentation, administration, implementation, and to access training or learning programs. Training helps boost employee productivity, enhance employee performance, reduce employee turnover, and improve company culture.

Training Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Training Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Skillsoft Limited, Safety Media, GP Strategies Corp., UL EHS Sustainability, PRYOR Learning Solutions, Raytheon Company, DuPont Sustainable Solutions, 360training.com, Inc., SAP Litmos, Vector Solutions, Global Training Solutions, Inc., Cornerstone onDemand, Petroskills, and Euro Petroleum Consultants Ltd. [EPC].

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Training Market, By Industry:

◦ Government

◦ Pulp & Paper

◦ Oil & Gas

‣ Upstream

‣ Midstream

‣ Downstream

◦ Chemicals & Petrochemicals

◦ Pharmaceuticals

◦ Rail

◦ Industrial Manufacturing

◦ Mining

‣ Surface

‣ Underground

◦ Power & Utilities

◦ Marine

◦ Offshore

◦ Alternative Energy

◦ Nuclear

◦ Healthcare

◦ Aerospace

Global Training Market, By Training Type:

◦ Online

◦ Offline

◦ Classroom

Global Training Market, By Method:

◦ Computer-based Training

◦ Distance Learning

◦ Learning Management System

◦ App-based Learning

◦ CD-distribution based Learning

◦ Mentoring/Coaching Based Learning

◦ Table-top Exercise Based Learning

◦ Train the Trainer

◦ Learning Methods that are Annuitized

◦ Video/Audio Tape

◦ Blended eLearning /Instructor-led

◦ Social Learning

◦ Game-based Learning

◦ Simulation e-Learning

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Key Market Drivers:

The outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe is expected to propel growth of the training market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Microsoft launched initiative to help 25 million people worldwide acquire digital skills needed in COVID-19 economy. These insights help connect people to better opportunities and assist governments and organizations as they create economic opportunity for the global workforce.

Moreover, increasing adoption of different training and learning methodologies and products is expected to augment the growth of the training market. For instance, in November 2020, The Foreign Service Institute (FSI) announced the launch of FSiLearn, an online learning platform, to facilitate effective training by promoting instructor/student communications, providing near real-time usage and metrics tracking, and offering a wide range of engaging learning tools.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the training market. The pandemic and the resulting lockdown caused more than 114 million people to lose their jobs over 2020. Moreover, the world has seen the worst impact on employment in percentage terms during this pandemic. However, the pandemic has shifted the digital skills that companies find important. Thus, there is an increasing demand for different training/learning methodologies worldwide, driving the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

• The training market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of internet and increasing number of mobile users worldwide. For instance, according to the World Bank, in 2019, there were around 4.50 billion active internet users worldwide; more than 56 percent of the global population.

• Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the training market due to the increasing adoption of different training/learning methodologies, rising demand for effective and quality education, outbreak of COVID-19, increasing number of small & mid-sized businesses, and government initiatives to enhance technical and non-technical skills of employees.

For instance, in November 2020, Tata Technologies Ltd. entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Karnataka Government (India) for 10 years with an investment of US$ 631.90 million to upgrade and modernize about 150 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state to provide standard training for ‘Industry 4.0.’

