Iron Oxide Pigments Market Size to Hit $3020.46 Million by 2028, With 4.50% CAGR - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

According to a market research study, the demand analysis of Global Iron Oxide Pigments Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 2,319.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 3,020.46 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 4.50% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Lanxess AG, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Heubach GmbH, Cathay Industries, Hunan Three-ring Pigments Co., Ltd., Tronox Ltd., Applied Minerals Inc., and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Iron Oxide Pigments Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Color (Red, Yellow, Black, Others), By End-User (Construction, Coatings, Plastics, Paper, Others), By Type (Synthetic, Natural), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Iron Oxide Pigments Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2,319.40 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.50% and is anticipated to reach over USD 3,020.46 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Iron Oxide Pigments market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Iron Oxide Pigments market.

Market Overview:

The most prevalent chemical compounds that contain iron (Fe) and oxides are iron oxides; these compounds are mostly utilized in iron catalysts, pigments, ore, etc. Both natural and artificial processes can be used to produce iron oxides. In contrast to natural iron oxide, synthetic iron oxide is produced chemically using processes like the aniline process, thermal breakdown of iron salts, and precipitation of iron salts through oxidation. Hematite (Fe2O3), a red iron oxide mineral, and magnetite (Fe3O4), a black iron oxide mineral, are the sources of natural iron oxide.

As per the analysis, the Iron Oxide Pigments market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.50% between 2022 and 2028.

The Iron Oxide Pigments market size was worth around US$ 2,319.40 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 3,020.46 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

By color, the red oxide pigment category dominated the market in 2021.

By end-user, the construction category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, The Asia Pacific dominated the global iron oxide pigments market in 2021.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Iron Oxide Pigments Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Iron Oxide Pigments market include:

Lanxess AG

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Heubach GmbH

Cathay Industries

Hunan Three-ring Pigments Co. Ltd.

Tronox Ltd.

Applied Minerals Inc.

Market Dynamics

The increased demand for iron oxide pigment across various applications is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the iron oxide pigment market. The need for iron oxide pigment is anticipated to increase due to the main factors, including their high strength and stability and their popularity over natural iron oxide pigments. They are utilized in paints, coatings, polymers, and construction materials in addition to their resistance to ultraviolet light and capacity to survive various meteorological conditions.

Mostly, paints and coatings for the marine, construction, automotive, and aerospace industries are made with iron oxide pigments. Iron oxide pigments will be in high demand globally due to the expansion of various end-use sectors supporting the iron oxide pigment market. Growth in the iron oxide market is anticipated to be constrained by stringent government rules governing the manufacture of materials.

During manufacturing iron oxide, hazardous effluents are generated that are bad for the environment and people's health. We predict that iron oxide production has an environmental cost that could limit the market's expansion over the projected period.

Iron Oxide Pigments Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Because of COVID-19, some countries' economy and industries have been negatively impacted, and lockdowns, travel bans, and corporate shutdowns have occurred. The worldwide chemical sector is one of the key businesses that is experiencing substantial disruptions as a result of this outbreak. These disruptions include breakdowns in supply chains, the cancellation of technological events, and office closures. China is not only the largest provider of raw materials in the world, but it is also a key manufacturing hub in addition to this role. As a result, it is anticipated that a big shutdown in China will reduce the demand in the iron oxide pigment market.

Iron Oxide Pigments Market: Segmentation Analysis

The iron oxide pigments market is segregated based on color, end user, type and region. Based on color, the market is divided into red, yellow, black and others. Among these, the red oxide pigment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on the end-user, the market is classified into construction, coatings, plastics, paper and others. In 2021, the construction industry category dominated the global market. Based on type, the market is classified into synthetic and natural. The synthetic iron oxide pigments segment dominated the market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The iron oxide pigments market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2021, it was predicted that the Asia Pacific would lead the global market for iron oxide pigments. By expanding the use of iron oxide pigments in building and coatings, China, Japan, and India are three nations propelling the expansion of the Asia-Pacific iron oxide pigments market. Leading multinational corporations have also made large investments in the manufacturing and industrial sectors in the Asia Pacific. Additionally, the availability of inexpensive labor and the vicinity of suppliers of raw materials draw investors to the area.

Recent Industry Developments:

March 2021: In order to strengthen its leadership position in bio-based surfactants and active ingredients, BASF will enter into two different collaborations. BASF becomes the company's largest shareholder with the strategic partnership with ACS.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Iron Oxide Pigments industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the Iron Oxide Pigments Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Iron Oxide Pigments Industry?

What segments does the Iron Oxide Pigments Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Iron Oxide Pigments Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2,319.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3,020.46 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.50% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Lanxess AG, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Heubach GmbH, Cathay Industries, Hunan Three-ring Pigments Co. Ltd., Tronox Ltd., Applied Minerals Inc. and Others Key Segment By Color, End User, Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Iron Oxide Pigments market is segmented as follows:

By Color

Red

Yellow

Black

Others

By End User

Construction

Coatings

Plastics

Paper

Others

By Type

Synthetic

Natural

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Color, End User, Type, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

