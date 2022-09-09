Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,558 in the last 365 days.

RVLock Atlas Launches as World's First Keyless Upgrade for Motorhomes

Class A motorists can finally ditch their keys for this innovative security upgrade

/EIN News/ -- WELLSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RVLock, the # 1 best-selling premium handle upgrade for RVers, is excited to announce the launch of the RVLock Atlas, an innovative keyless entry solution for Class A motorists to maximize security and convenience without needing to fumble for keys.

"Customers have been asking us to develop this product for years," said RVLock inventor, founder and CEO Cade Harris. "Developing a universal handle that is simple to install for motorhome doors that vary from rig to rig is extremely complex. We created multiple prototypes before perfecting the Atlas and making it ready for customers to install themselves. RVLock has been America's preferred RV security solution since we invented the keyless handle in 2010. Our customer base expects us to continue to develop quality products - so we took our time to get it right."

The RVLock Atlas joins the existing RVLock Class C Charter, as the world's first Class A entry handle of its kind, making locking and unlocking Class A rigs possible with the push of a button. Combining keyless entry through an integrated keypad, key fob, or smartphone, the RVLock Atlas enables peace of mind for travelers to know their belongings are safe, so they can focus on their next adventure.

For years, owners of Class A motorhomes have been tied to mechanical keys for their luxury RVs. After two years of development, the Atlas stays true to RVLock's roots by providing a keyless upgrade with a moderately simple DIY install.

Additional features of the Atlas include:

•   A rechargeable lithium battery power supply

•   Custom RVLock key codes

•   Steel body construction

•   The RVLock Durō keypad

•   A lifetime warranty

Users can attach a separate product, the RVLock BT Pro+, to convert their handle to support Bluetooth functionality with their smartphones through the RVLock app.

Most RVers do not realize that only a handful of keycodes exist in the RV market. RVLock has solved that security flaw by developing thousands of unique key codes, greatly decreasing the odds of neighboring campers having the same key codes.

"To think the idea of RVLock all started when my tool trailer was broken into is remarkable," Harris said. "Every time we drive down the road and see our keyless handle on a family's trailer, we can't help but feel proud that we are helping protect what matters most to people."

The RVLock Atlas is available for sale exclusively at RVLock.com and will start shipping to customers on Sept. 30, 2022.

###

About RVLock

Since its inception by Cade Harris, RVLock has been the #1 best-selling premium handle upgrade for RVers for over 10 years. RVLock is the original keyless entry solution for fifth wheels, travel trailers, campers, horse trailers, motorhomes, and more. As a family-owned and operated small business headquartered in Northern Utah, RVLock produces uniquely designed products for RVers, created by RVers. Protecting what matters most while making life more convenient has always been RVLock's core mission. For more information, visit www.rvlock.com.

Press Contact:

Adri Anderson, Press & Community Manager
888-316-9899
press@rvlock.com

Related Images






Image 1: RVLock Atlas Keyless Handle for Class A & C Motorhomes


keyless rvlock atlas handle



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

RVLock Atlas Keyless Handle for Class A & C Motorhomes

RVLock Atlas Keyless Handle for Class A & C Motorhomes

You just read:

RVLock Atlas Launches as World's First Keyless Upgrade for Motorhomes

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.